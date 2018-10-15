iPad Pro 2018 could be so slim it doesn’t have a headphone port

The iPad Pro 10.5 is already very thin at just 6.1mm, but the iPad Pro 2018 could have it beat, with a thickness of just 5.9mm according to one source.

However, that could come at a cost, as the same source claims it won’t have a 3.5mm headphone port. That’s presumably in part because the tablet is so thin there won’t be space for one.

The source in question is Twitter user CoinCoin, who only started leaking things in September, but those leaks – surrounding the iPhone XS range – turned out to be accurate, so this may well be too.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard these claims either, as leaked renders of the iPad Pro 2018 show it without a headphone port, and were accompanied by dimensions that include a 5.85mm thickness, which isn’t far off this new leak.

Of course no headphone jack on the upcoming new iPad. 5.9mm thickness is pretty good though.October 12, 2018

A first for an Apple tablet

We’d still take this with a pinch of salt though, especially as this would be the first time Apple has launched an iPad without a 3.5mm headphone port – although it's likely to be only a matter of time before that happens, given that the company is well and truly done with headphone ports on phones.

The source hasn’t provided any other information on the slate, but based on earlier leaks the iPad Pro 2018 could have Face ID and slim bezels, but no notch.

We're still possibly expecting new iPads by the end of the year – the launch date could slip into 2019 now, but Apple may want to get its new slate on the shelves ahead of the Christmas shopping season.

Via RedmondPie