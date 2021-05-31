iOS 14.7 release date and all the iPhone features we know about so far

Apple only recently launched iOS 14.6, but the company is keeping the updates coming as iOS 14.7 is now available in beta, and as such we know about some of what it offers.

So far this looks to be a much smaller update than the last couple – which added things like Apple Podcasts Subscriptions, Apple Card Family, and App Tracking Transparency.

That said, it’s possible that some features of iOS 14.7 are yet to be revealed, and even if it does end up being a small update, it’s still sure to be worth having, as if nothing else there will probably be bug and security fixes in it.

Below you’ll find everything we know about iOS 14.7 so far, including the features found in the beta and the likely release date of the finished software. We’ll be updating this article whenever there’s any additional iOS 14.7 news or leaks too, so check back regularly to stay in the loop.

What is it? The next small iOS update

The next small iOS update When is it out? Probably late June or early July

Probably late June or early July How much will it cost? It will be free

Generally Apple has been launching new iOS 14.x updates roughly once a month. Indeed, iOS 14.6 landed almost exactly a month after iOS 14.5. So while there are no guarantees, we’d think the same will probably be true with iOS 14.7.

If so then it will likely land in either late June or early July, as iOS 14.6 was rolled out on May 24.

Of course, if you don’t want to wait until then you can always grab the beta, but this will likely be buggy and unstable, and may not include all the final features, so we wouldn’t recommend it for most people.

iOS 14.7 features

Either iOS 14.7 isn’t going to be a very big update or we just don’t know very much about it yet, but below you’ll find the features that have turned up in the beta and that we currently expect to be included. If we hear about any others we’ll be sure to add them.

HomePod timers in the Home app

One new feature spotted by 9to5Mac in the iOS 14.7 beta is the ability to set HomePod timers from the Home app. The option can be found right below HomePod alarms in the app, and you can also name your timers, see the countdowns for them in the app, and cancel them with a tap.

Previously, timers for HomePod had to be set using Siri, so for anyone who’s lost their voice or just isn’t on speaking terms with Siri, this should be handy.

Air quality details

Apple has been displaying a rating for air quality in the Weather app since the launch of iOS 14, but only in some countries. Now, with the iOS 14.7 beta, 9to5Mac has spotted that Twitter and Reddit users in Canada, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain have reported seeing these details for the first time.

So if you live in one of these places you could soon get an indication of the quality of the air you’re breathing, and if you live somewhere else that doesn’t yet have the feature, it’s always possible you will get it by the time iOS 14.7 launches in finished form.

A fix for battery life bugs

While not specifically mentioned in the beta, some users reported on Twitter that they experienced excessive battery drain with iOS 14.6, so there’s a chance this will be fixed with iOS 14.7. It’s not clear how widespread this issue is though, or how quickly Apple will fix it, so for now this is just a possibility.