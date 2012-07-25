YouTube to build London studio to assist web video stars

Creators of popular YouTube videos can use the professional equipment at Creator Space

YouTube has announced plans to open a studio in London to assist the stars of popular videos to improve their output with professional equipment.

The Google-owned giant says the Soho-based 'Creator Space' studio will be well staffed and kitted-out with professional cameras, green screen filming locations, lighting and editing suites.

YouTube hopes this will improve the quality of videos for those who've gained millions of views by shooting videos in their bedroom using a cheap webcam.

The initiative is part of an overall drive within YouTube to help improve the quality of video across the site.

Global fanbase

Sara Mormino, director of YouTube Content Operations and Next Lab says: "It is amazing to think that some of the most successful creators on the platform, with millions of views, use little more than their bedrooms, a webcam and any props they can lay their hands on to produce compelling videos and build a global fanbase."

"Many of our partners are ready to take their channels to the next level by using the latest equipment and editing techniques as well as tapping into the valuable advice from other experts and YouTube stars."

Mormino says YouTube partners (meaning those with videos popular enough to be given a cut of the ad revenue) from Europe, the Middle East and Africa will be able to book slots to come and work with the pros and fellow creators.

Via: Telegraph