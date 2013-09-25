Stay out of royalty-riddled minefields with YouTube's new music library

Worried about finding music for your next vlogging adventure? Or perhaps your short film? Or maybe you need the perfect soundtrack for your cat montage but don't want to get in trouble with the music industry?

Well fret no more - YouTube announced the launch of the YouTube Audio Library today, where more than 150 royalty-free instrumental tracks are available for download right now, and it's all free to use - even outside of YouTube.

The video giant even collaborated with a bunch of musicians from all over, and will continue to add more music with the help of your feedback.

