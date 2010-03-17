YouTube introduces Musicians Wanted for indie bands

YouTube has announced that it is offering budding musicians the chance to make money on the site, with its new Musicians Wanted section.

The partner programme was announced at SXSWi and sees the Google-owned video upload site let up and coming bands flout their skills online, with a chance that their popularity will earn them money.

"Whether you make hip-hop, folk, noise-rock, jazz or a genre of your own invention, we are looking for all types of original music video content," explained YouTube Music Manager Michele Flannery.

Ad spend

To get on to Musicians Wanted, you need to apply through the site's partner programme.

If you are then selected by YouTube, you will have your own dedicated page where you can add gig listings, links to buying your music and your live videos and music.

To get money from the site, you will get the 'majority' of advertising revenue. And you will also get a share of funds if your music video is embedded on to other sites.

So, if you are unsigned and need money, then Musicians Wanted sounds ideal. Just make sure that your music videos are actually videos – as static clips will not be accepted.

There is one caveat. The service seems to be only in the US at the moment. We're hoping that it will be rolled out internationally soon, though, as it sounds like the site is on to a winner.

Via Wired