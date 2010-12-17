Yahoo flicks kill switch on Delicious and AltaVista

Yahoo has decided to slim down its organisation and kill off some of its best-known web properties.

Both Delicious, the bookmarking service, and AltaVista are set for the chop, after some internal slides were leaked.

Delicious was bought back in 2005 by Yahoo and did have around 5 million users.

Alta Vista is from the web of old – a search engine that was once the most popular, until Google arrived to dominate this area.

Streamlining products

The leaked slides were confirmed by Yahoo as being real. The company released a statement saying: "Part of our organisational streamlining involves cutting our investment in underperforming or off-strategy products to put better focus on our core strengths and fund new innovation in the next year and beyond."

"We continuously evaluate and prioritise our portfolio of products and services, and do plan to shut down some products in the coming months."

Via Wall Street Journal