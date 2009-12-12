Trending

World's fastest internet cable to run at 17Tbps

Google involved in new cable for southeast Asia

Cable
The new cable should improve internet connections across Asia

If you thought your 5Mbps home broadband connection was fast, then think again and take a look at a new Google-backed 17Tbps fat pipe destined for southeast Asia.

Admittedly, the undersea Southeast Asia Japan Cable (SJC) is intended to be shared by more than a few people when it hooks up Singapore, Japan and points in between in 2012, but it's still an impressive feat.

Upgrade on the cards

The $400m (£245m) is being funded by Google and various Asian partners in an effort to improve internet connections in countries including Thailand and the Philippines.

With a capacity equivalent to a quarter of a billion normal phone lines, the 17Tbps SJC connection will span more than 5,000 miles of cable and could be upgraded to run as fast as 23Tbps should there be a need in future.

