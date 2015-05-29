Wikipedia's Jimmy Wales just Let It Go on Desert Island Discs

Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales took part in Radio 4's Desert Island Discs series this week and, after proclaiming that "Wikipedia is the air that we breathe and the water that we swim in", he chose seven absolute bangers to take with him on his desert sabbatical.

He chose some pretty literal things - Sweet Home Alabama because he's from Alabama - but also chose Public Enemy's Fight The Power to announce that Wikipedia is suing the NSA, plus he's a total badass. Probably the best choice he made was Let It Go - aka That Song From Frozen which, aside from being one of the greatest songs ever written, he belts out at karaoke just as we all do.

Also, shout out to Mrs Wales who Jimmy credits with his passion for technology as she "has always been a gadget person" and his eldest daughter "who's a little geek".

You can listen to the show here, but if you just want a list of the songs Wales chose then we've got you covered:

Lynyrd Skynyrd - Sweet Home Alabama

Mötley Crüe - Shout At The Devil

Tanya Tucker - Delta Dawn

Rush - Tom Sawyer

Public Enemy - Fight The Power

Bach's Violin Concerto in A Minor

Idina Menzel - Let It Go