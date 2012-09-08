Wi-Fi service The Cloud to block adult content

No more porno for The Cloud surfers

The UK's Sky-owned public Wi-Fi service The Cloud will begin filtering out adult content next month.

The company says parents want their children to have Wi-Fi access, but don't want to "run the risk" of them viewing inappropriate material online.

The filtering process will begin in October, and will become the default setting for the service.

All 11,000 partners, and new ones, will have the option to opt out of the adult content block if they wish.

Confidence

"Our venue partners have told us their customers want to be able to surf the web but with the confidence that their children won't run the risk of being exposed to inappropriate material," said MD Vince Russell.

"Our new default setting means parents can have peace of mind that their children are protected in public places when they're online," he added.

Via: Cellular News