Why P4P could become the P2P

Leading P2P content delivery services provider Pando Networks has said that field tests on advanced new P2P protocols – commonly known as P4P – have demonstrated that it is capable of operating at far higher speeds while also optimising network costs for ISPs.

Panda claims that its tests – conducted using data from over 3,000 ISPs around the world – revealed a 235 per cent increase in delivery speeds across US cable networks alongside a 898 per cent increase for international broadband networks.

The tests also revealed that P4P and Panda Network Aware technology were able to route data internally across the broadband networks instead of pulling data from external sources. This resulted in a reduction of inter-ISP data transfers by 44 per cent in the US and 75 per cent internationally.

The potential impact of P4P technology to the internet is huge. Not only could it make distribution more scaleable, it could also help ISPs to manage their networks more cost effectively.

Indeed, in response to the tests some ISPs have already come out in support of the technology.

"We're interested in approaches to content delivery that are good for users, content providers, and network providers. These trials are a first step in that direction," said Charles Kalmanek of AT&T Labs.

Could it be that ISPs and P2Ps will be able to live in perfect harmony after all? According to Robert Levitan of Pando Networks, there’s every chance:

"Finally, ISPs and P2P technology providers can work collaboratively. Our goal is an important one: scale the internet into a better media distribution platform," he said.