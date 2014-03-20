What was your first tweet?

And what will be your last?

Because tomorrow marks the eighth anniversary of the first tweet ever sent, Twitter has released a tool to show you your first ever tweet - and the site is aflutter with people excitedly sharing theirs.

Ours range from the unsure ("I don't like this yet") to the festive ("Writing the final bit of tech news before the Christmas rush. Bring it on!") via the obvious ("Getting involved in the Twittering revolution") and the niche ("Looking up photos of Nigel!"). Thrilling stuff.

You can find yours by heading to Twitter's Discover site. Let us know what they are in the comments or over on Twitter.

