YouTube's GIF creator is its best idea in years

We've been saying for years that there should be an easier way to make GIFs from YouTube videos, and lo and behold, our prayers have been answered.

As first spotted by Andy Baio on Twitter, YouTube appears to be testing a GIF creator, letting you select the section of the video you want GIF-ified and even add text to the top and bottom of the image if you wish.

The maximum length is six seconds and all GIFs are hosted on YouTube's servers.

It's a simple tool but right now it seems to only be working for videos on the PBS Idea Channel. We expect YouTube is using this as its testing ground, and will hopefully roll it out to the website as a whole soon.

Via Reddit