Yahoo kicks off major house-cleaning

As we suggested last week, Yahoo's new CEO has unholstered her big guns and embarked on a mission to reorganise the ailing internet behemoth.

Carol Bartz told the company's 15,000 employees that change was needed to help them compete with more agile and profitable rivals like Google and Microsoft.

In a corporate blog she explained: "Today I'm rolling out a new management structure that I believe will make Yahoo a lot faster on its feet. For us working at Yahoo, it means everything gets simpler. We'll be able to make speedier decisions ... and we have a renewed focus on the customer."

Management structures

Several senior managers, including the chief financial officer, have stepped down as part of the restructuring and hierarchies have been streamlined to make accountability clearer than it has been at the company.

Bartz also added a chief of staff to the roster, as well as appointing a new chief marketing officer and new faces in other key roles intended to incorporate user and advertiser opinion.

Building excitement

Looking to the future, Bartz outlined her goal, saying: "I'm singularly focused on providing you with awesome products. Period. The kind that get you so excited, you have to tell someone about them. Whether on your desktop, your mobile device, or even your TV."