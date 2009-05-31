Twitter locks out victims of latest worm attack

Twitter users could be locked out through no fault of their own

If you're a Twitter user who innocently clicked on a link in a tweet saying "Best Video" this weekend, you could be in for an account suspension after it emerged the microblogging service has been hit by yet another worm attack.

The rogue tweet links to http://juste.ru, which delivers not a video, but a piece of code that appears to be designed to hijack accounts and steal passwords.

Accounts locked down

Twitter has responded by issuing a warning to avoid the tweet or anything involving the URL, saying: "No matter how good that 'best video' looks, don't go to any juste.ru domains. We're aware of the situation and are working on it".

To that end, it has locked down some affected accounts to squash the worm, reporting that they "should be cleaned and restored soon".