The top security threats of 2007

McAfee's Internet Security Suite will have plenty to combat in 2007

Security vendor McAfee has compiled a list of what it says will be the top threats to internet security during the coming year.

We've listed the top 10 threats below, but 'highlights' include increases in personal identification theft and hackers targeting online video sites.

Unsurprisingly, an increase in spam is also predicted.

McAfee's Avert lab also believes that malware is increasingly being utilised by professional and organised criminals.

Since 1 January 2006, McAfee has added approximately 50,000 new threats to its database. Dan Grabham

According to McAfee, the top 10 threats for 2007 are: