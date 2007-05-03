The British Library wants your emails

Send emails that you think represent typical 21st Century topics to the British Library

The British Library wants to you to forward it your emails in a bid to capture "a rich slice of contemporary life" in the 21st Century.

It's aiming to gather a million emails in a move to show future generations what we talked and wrote about. The idea is to cover areas like humour, romance, gossip, complaints and blunders.

Digital archiving on this scale has never been done before, John Tuck, head of British Collections at the British Library, told the Daily Telegraph .

"In the digital age, email has become prevalent in our day-to-day lives. Email Britain will allow us to archive a vast snapshot of our present-day communications and will be of great value for future researchers," Tuck said.

To take part, forward an email you've sent or received to email@emailbritain.co.uk.