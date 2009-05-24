Russian net giants to invest in Facebook?

Despite denials, it seems likely that Facebook will welcome new cash

Facebook could be worth up to $10 billion (£6.3 billion) if rumours that a Russian internet holding firm is preparing to buy a stake prove to be true.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that despite claims by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg that "there's nothing new to talk about",

Digital Sky Technologies

will be

pumping $200 million (£126 million) into the company

.

$50 for every user

That investment in preferred stock would value Facebook at $10 billion, which is equivalent to $50 (£31) for each of its 200 million active users.

Two years ago Microsoft's $240 million (£151 million) purchase of 1.6 per cent of Facebook then gave it a market value 50 per cent higher at $15 billion (£9.4 billion).

The decline in valuation comes even though Facebook has more than doubled its user base in the last year.