Philips' Net TV coming to UK this spring

It's been a bust week of launches for Philips, perhaps the most intriguing is its new Net TV service. Well, when we say new, it was announced in IFA back in September of last year with no release date given.

According to Philips, Net TV: "enables simple, fast access to a wide range of entertainment and information websites from the online start page on the TV screen."

Much more fun

The web-based service will be available first for the new 8000 series, 9000 series and Cinema 21:9 from this spring. No set-top box is needed, just access to the internet.

Des Power, Senior Vice President Marketing Television, Philips Consumer Lifestyle, said about the service: "It makes sharing online videos or photos much more fun than standing behind a small laptop screen – and real-time news, travel information and weather can be checked and updated in seconds."

The company's who have signed up to Net TV include: "YouTube, TomTom, eBay, MeteoGroup, Funspot, MyAlbum and Netlog."