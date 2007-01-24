Online gamers play for fun

The International Gaming Research Unit has announced that online gamblers play more for fun than to win money. News that will surely be music to the ears of supporters of the Government's super casino plans.

Apparently internet poker players tend to be young men, whereas online casino players tend to be middle aged. The survey quizzed 11,000 people from 96 countries, most of whom said they gambled for the thrill rather than for monetary gain.

This research is bound to stir up the old arguments regarding online casino addiction which have lead to many countries - including the USA - banning online gambling on their shores.