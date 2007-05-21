MySpace hands over sex crime info to lawlords

MySpace has agreed to hand over information to US attorney's about sex offenders who have been using the social networking site. It was this time last week that MySpace deleted the accounts of thousands of convicted sex offenders including rapists and paedophiles.

Originally, MySpace refused to hand over information about these users, citing federal privacy laws. But now the site, which is owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corporation, says it will hand over the relevant information to attorney generals in a number of US states.

End of the affair

Some paedophiles pose as young people to 'groom' children online. They won't be affected by the cull since they're not using their real identities.

The MySpace action followed news that half of all children who surf the internet have had an "unwanted experience" online. That's what the National Society for the Protection of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) said after conducting a survey of 2,053 web surfing children.