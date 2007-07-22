Microsoft apes Google in privacy crackdown

Days after Google announced similar measures, Microsoft has said it will anonymise all retained search data after a period of 18 months.

The corporation says it is delivering "an enhanced set of privacy principles for Live Search and online advertising data collection, use and protection" giving consumers "more control" and "permanently removing cookie IDs, the entire IP address and other identifiers from search terms

Microsoft has also said it will join the NAI (Network Advertising Initiative) when it begins serving ads in earnest later this year. Microsoft also says it will give "customers the ability to opt out of behavioural ad targeting by Microsoft's network-advertising service." That means you'll be able to say no to annoying ads - if they're brought to you by Microsoft, that is.