Microsoft announces 'Pin to Pinterest' integration for Bing Image search

Microsoft has announced a partnership with the Pinterest social network, allowing members to use Bing Image Search to pin pictures to their various boards.

The discreet 'Pin to Pintest' button has been integrated into all Bing Images results, making it easier for users to add images to their collections without the aid of a browser booklet.

Microsoft says that all pinned images provide the link to the original hi-res source with correct attribution, meaning users (specifically bloggers and designers) don't have to spend ages tracking them down.

The software company also says Bing integration will be of great help Pinterest users thanks to the engine's image filtering tools, allowing users to filter size, colour, layout and more.

Catching the eye

In a post on the Bing blog the company wrote: "Whether you're gathering inspiration for a home decorating project, a Memorial Day BBQ, or a summer vacation, it's never been easier to find more pictures and keep track of the ones you love most. See something that catches your eye? Just one click and it's saved to your Pinterest board."

The integration gives Microsoft a chance to distinguish itself from Google Image search, which itself has undergone a visual revamp in recent months.

You can find the Pin to Pinterest button in the bottom right corner of all images within Bing Image Search.

Via TheNextWeb