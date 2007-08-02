Is Facebook deleting user accounts?

We've had reports from several Facebook users that their accounts are unavailable or, in some cases, completely deleted. One person says that their account has disappeared, with none of their friends able to see them or communicate with them.

In another case, Facebook gives them this message: "Hey, your account is temporarily unavailable due to site maintenance. It should be available again within a few hours. We apologize for the inconvenience." The problem is, the message has been displayed since earlier this morning.

Meanwhile, other user profiles are continuing as normal. Are you having a similar experience with Facebook? Email us with your stories.