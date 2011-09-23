In pictures: Facebook Timeline

At Facebook's F8 conference yesterday, the social networking site announced a new feature, called Facebook Timeline.

This is an extended Facebook profile that shows not only what you've been up to recently but everything you've ever done since your debut on Facebook.

It will run alongside your existing profile for the moment, but the signs are it may completely replace your profile in future.

As you'll see, it's pretty visual, incorporating pictures, apps - including achievements such as run times - maps and video. You can sign up for Timelinehere.