Facebook 'No posts to show' bug affects users, thinks you need friends

Update 2 (14 June 2017): Has Facebook suffered another "No posts to show" outage? Numerous reports have come in from across the globe suggesting some Facebook users can't see any posts in their news feeds.

We've asked Facebook for information on what's happening at the moment, and we'll be sure to update this new story when we hear back.

This mirrors an earlier problem Facebook faced a number of years ago, the details of which you can find below. For more on Facebook's current outage, click here.

Facebook outage woes

Update 1 (2013): Facebook responded to TechRadar, confirming that there was a "No posts to show" glitch today.

"A small number of people had trouble loading News Feed content earlier today. The issue is resolved, and we apologize for any inconvenience," a Facebook spokesperson told us.

The company didn't give a reason for the error, which means the solution was one of "wait and see," meaning if this happens again, it's best to hold tight. "Keep Calm and F5."

Original article: A Facebook bug that claims that there are "No posts to show" on a lot of newsfeeds is making the Friday night of some users seem like they are leading boring lives.

The blank newsfeed glitch displays the "No posts" message along with a somewhat insulting "Find Friends" button, whether they have 100 friends or 1,000 "friends."

This error message has confused a number of users of the social network, who have taken to Twitter to express their frustration and confusion.

"Facebook has broken. Says there are no posts to show and wants me to find friends. This is sadder than it should be right [now]," tweeted Darkbander.

So far, it appears to only be affecting users of the desktop web version of Facebook, with smartphone and tablets apps able to access the normal newsfeed.

Despite updating on a Friday night, we swear we have friends

Fix 'No posts to show' bug is non-existent

The complains extend to Facebook's own troubleshooting pages, where users haven't been able to find a solution to the glitch.

What's interesting is that some of the troubleshooting threads were created up to six months ago, meaning this bug has reared its ugly, unpopular-feeling head before.

The threads have been filled with a deluge of new posts from the last several hours, with users asking for tips on how to remedy the situation and fearing that their posts have been wiped clean.

"When I go to see my newsfeed, it says that there are no posts to display, then suggests I find friends." wrote frustrated Facebook user Kristen Fraser on the support forums.

"I, of course, have friends. All my groups can be accessed. Chats can be accessed. Friends can be accessed. Just not my news feed."

We contacted Facebook hoping to hear back about a reason for the new "No posts" error message and a possible solution. We'll update this story when the company responds.