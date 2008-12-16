Watchmen Motion Comics on iTunes Store

Warner Premiere, DC Comics and Warner Bros Digital Distribution have just sent word that the popular "Watchmen" Motion Comics series is now available on the iTunes Store in the UK.

Warner Premiere Motion Comics are described as a "new way for graphic novel fans to connect with their favourite characters and the stories they know and love through short-form digital content.

"They draw on a massive amount of source material to bring a visually engaging experience to life through the use of subtle movements, voice-overs, sweeping music scores and stunning comic book artwork."

Darkly imagined world

Watchmen takes viewers through writer Alan Moore and illustrator Dave Gibbons' darkly imagined world, set in 1985 at the height of the cold war between the United States and the Soviet Union, in which costumed avengers have been outlawed by Congress and forced to retire.

"The mysterious murder of a former vigilante named 'The Comedian' brings to light the possibility that someone might be stalking and killing these former 'heroes'. The news of this murder strikes the grim and enigmatic Rorschach, an ex-vigilante, with particular suspicion, so he sets out to discover the murderer."

UK comic book lovers can now download the first chapter in the Motion Comics series for £1.89 or spend £20.99 on a Season Pass to automatically receive all future episodes.

Or you could just buy the comic again from Amazon for £8.99 and have the option of reading it on the toilet, which is our favoured place for enjoying seminal works of graphic fiction. Then save your money until Warner Interactive releases the first version of the Watchmen videogame next March.

Watchmen Motion Comics will be released on a weekly basis leading up to the theatrical release of Watchmen.