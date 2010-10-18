Over nine million Brits are still to get online, as the UK's 'Get online week' kicks off this month

Over nine million Brits are still not online, with many more still lacking basic computing skills – which is why this week sees a major drive to help people get on the internet and learn to develop better computing skills.

The UK's 'Get online week' kicks off today, with a key message being that getting online can help to save Brits both money and time.

The pre-internet people

Most of those nine million Brits that are still to get online are amongst the older 'pre-internet' generation.

You can see what events are happening in your area over on the Get Online campaign website.

The campaign will also feature a number of leading high-profile celebrities who will be shown getting online and using the internet for the first time.

The BBC's Sir Terry Wogan will act as a web ambassador. Additionally, in an attempt to reach the older generation, a character in Radio 4's The Archers will be given their first computer lesson.

Major companies such as Google and McDonalds are involved in sponsoring the campaign and in running events of their own throughout the month.

Get online, save cash

Research by government-body UK Online Centres says that a third of new internet users claim to have very quickly saved over £100 following making the move to get online.

"Get online week is the biggest digital inclusion event to date with 3,000 events planned across the UK, helping 80,000 people to get online," notes the event's website at getonlineweek.com

New learners at the many events planned all across the UK will play a Splash & grab themed game in order to improve their basic mouse-control skills, as well as being encouraged to register for myguide online courses.

