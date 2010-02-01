UK is Europe's biggest online spender

This is a shop. Please memorise this picture - if the internet gets its way, they will be no more

The UK has proved itself to be the most adept country for spending cash online, with the news that we are now Europe's biggest online shoppers.

A whopping 30 per cent of online shopping is done by us Brits, with web sales set to hit £42.7 billion in 2010.

In 2009, we spent £38 billion last year with individual spending racked up to £1,102 on average over the course of the year.

Strong 2010

"While the retail industry is showing slow signs of recovery, the online shopping sector bucked the trend in 2009 delivering double-digit growth, and is expected to continue to perform strongly in 2010," said Bruce Fair, Managing Director of Kelkoo UK, the company who carried out the report.

Fair continued:"We do not see consumers' appetite for online shopping showing signs of abating anytime soon.

"In these hard times it is no surprise that shoppers are turning to the internet rather than the high street, especially when you consider that purchasing items online can result in savings of 20 per cent or more."