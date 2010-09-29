Twitter leap-frogs MySpace in US web rankings

Twitter has overtaken MySpace in US web rankings, beating the social network by 1 million unique users in August.

New figures have been released by ComScore, which show that Twitter has entered the top 50 for the first time, with the micro-blogging site gaining 76 per cent of traffic, while MySpace dropped 17 per cent.

This is nothing compared to the number one social-network, Facebook, which currently hits 598 million monthly uniques.

Bigger growth

Compared to Twitter's 96 million and MySpace's 95 million unique users, it is way ahead of the game.

Twitter will be hoping that its newly launched redesign will bring in more numbers. It will be happy with its growth, however, as 76 per cent rise in traffic year on year is actually bigger than the rise in traffic Facebook saw, which is 54 per cent.

Number one in the top 50 web properties was Yahoo Sites, followed by Google sites, then Microsoft with Facebook in fourth place.