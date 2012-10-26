Tumblr working once again after 'we're sorry' outage

Blogging site Tumblr took a tumble Friday morning as the site experienced persistent network problems, though it appears to be back to normal.

"We're sorry," read Tumblr's home page for a good part of the day. "Service is temporarily unavailable. Our engineers are working quickly to resolve the issue."

The site went down since shortly after 8 a.m. EDT, however a check at approximately 2:30 p.m. EDT showed the site operational once again.

A company spokeswoman verified the outage reports.

"Tumblr is experiencing network problems following an issue with one of our uplink providers," she told TechRadar.

"Recovery is moving quickly and we will return to full service shortly."

Problems all around

The situations was so bad that even the site's status blog went down.

When users click a home page link that is supposed to tell them why they've "encountered this error," the same apologetic message appears.

Another outage was reported at the site Oct. 19 through a tweet that was subsequently deleted. That issue was caused by problems with the site's Dashboard.

TechRadar will continue to monitor Tumblr's situation and update this story if and when more information becomes available.

