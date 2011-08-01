Third Brit teen arrested in LulzSec hacking investigation

A third British teenager has been arrested for his suspected involvement in the hacking collectives LulzSec and Anonymous, which have carried out cyber attacks against various companies' websites.

18-year-old Jake Davis was arrested in Yell, one of the Shetland Islands, and is due to appear in the City of Westminster magistrates court today.

He is charged with unauthorised access to a computer system, conspiracy with others to carry out a distributed denial of service attack on the Serious Organised Crime Agency website and several offences under the Computer Misuse and Serious Crime acts.

Jail birds

Davis joins a growing roster of British teenagers that have been arrested in conjunction with the two hacking groups; Ryan Cleary, 19, was picked up in June, while another 19-year-old under the sobriquet 'Topiary' was arrested on Wednesday last week, also in the Shetland Isles.

Both LulzSec and Anonymous have held their share of the headlines after claiming responsibility for cyber attacks on the websites of The Sun newspaper, PayPal, the CIA and FBI, and a number of gaming sites.

LulzSec had decided to call it a day, disbanding after 50 days of mayhem, but made a special return after the phone hacking scandal hit the headlines.

From The Guardian