The Interview lands on Google Play, YouTube and Xbox Video

Your Christmas wish has come true; The Interview is available to stream in the US.

Sony confirmed the film's availability in a press release, noting the movie about the fictional assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is streaming on Google Play, YouTube Movies, Xbox Video and Sony's own dedicated website, www.seetheinterview.com.

Stay-at-home movie viewers can rent the flick for $5.99 or purchase it for $14.99.

Sony said it reached out to Google, Microsoft and "other partners" on December 17 about distributing The Interview after "it became clear our initial release plans were not possible."