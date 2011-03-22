TechRadar wins top Experian Hitwise award

A fine logo we will be using relentlessly

TechRadar has been named as the UK's biggest IT Media site in Experian Hitwise's 2010 awards.

Experian Hitiwise's respected annual awards name the most trafficked sites in the UK, and TechRadar picked up the top spot for IT Media in the 'News and Media' category.

In the category 'Hardware', we placed fourth, behind Apple, Dell and Acer's sites, and in 'Electronics', we were second behind Acer (in both categories, the highest placed editorial site).

Comprehensive

"It's been a fantastic year for TechRadar. We've been growing very fast and working very hard in an extremely competitive sector. It's great to have had our number one status so comprehensively underlined by Hitwise," said Nick Merritt, TechRadar's publisher.

Experian Hitwise measures the largest sample of internet users - 25 million worldwide, including 8 million in the UK.

"This sample size allows clients to understand internet behaviour and competitive activity through data that is unmatched in timeliness, depth and breadth," Hitwise explains.