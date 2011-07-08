Spotify Premium likely to be cheaper in the US

The forthcoming launch of Spotify in the US will see Americans get a proportionately better deal than us veterans in the UK, according to leaked documents.

According to a sign-up flow sent to TechCrunch, the Unlimited Spotify plan will cost $4.99 a month and the Premium service, with access to mobile music will cost $9.99 a month.

Although, on the surface, that sounds the same as our tariffs, the dollar-to-pound conversion means that US users will get Unlimited for £2.99 and Premium access, including mobile playback for just £5.99.

The leak also reveals that American users, like us, will get ad-funded free access to the service with a limited amount of plays per month.

Unconfirmed?

With the pricing seemingly in place, it can't be long until the service is launched across the pond.

Some reports claim record company deals are yet to be finalised, while others claim Spotify is waiting for Facebook to sort out the rumoured collaboration with the company.

After the story broke, Spotify's PR made a statement claiming that no actual prices have been confirmed yet, but we suspect that these will indeed be the launch prices.

The company says:"No details are set for the pricing or details of our US service yet – we're still testing a number of different options. We'll be sure to let you know when we have something to announce."