Skyfire mobile browser 1.0 launches

Mobile phone browser Skyfire launches its latest version 1.0 this week, promising a faster, better and all round cleverer internet browsing experience on your mobile phone.

The release promises improved navigation, instant zooming (thanks, iPhone!), better support for social networking sites, a generally better overall experience, a more intuitive user interface and – essentially – better search.

You can also use your mobile to check out Google Street View, thus cancelling yet another one of the other key 'show off' features that your iPhone-owning mates have over you.

Windows mobile, Symbian, BlackBerry

Skyfire works on Windows Mobile 5 and 6, Symbian phones with Nokia's S60 platform and is currently in a closed alpha test for BlackBerry.

For a Skyfire demo check out the video right here:

Via Skyfire