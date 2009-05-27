Trending

Skyfire mobile browser 1.0 launches

Faster, better, cleverer internet in your pocket

Skyfire 1.0 launches for Windows Mobile and Symbian phones

Mobile phone browser Skyfire launches its latest version 1.0 this week, promising a faster, better and all round cleverer internet browsing experience on your mobile phone.

The release promises improved navigation, instant zooming (thanks, iPhone!), better support for social networking sites, a generally better overall experience, a more intuitive user interface and – essentially – better search.

You can also use your mobile to check out Google Street View, thus cancelling yet another one of the other key 'show off' features that your iPhone-owning mates have over you.

Windows mobile, Symbian, BlackBerry

Skyfire works on Windows Mobile 5 and 6, Symbian phones with Nokia's S60 platform and is currently in a closed alpha test for BlackBerry.

For a Skyfire demo check out the video right here:

