Searching for Katie Price is bad for your PC

Katie Price, aka Jordan, has been called a lot of things over the years, but she has now also been labelled the UK's 'most dangerous celebrity in cyberspace'.

McAfee's research suggests that searches for sites, pictures and videos of the glamour model and reality TV star bring a one in six chance of clicking on a website that could potentially attack your computer.

And just to prove that not only girls are dangerous for your computer's health, the second on the list is actor Jude Law.

16 per cent

McAfee, who of course make anti-virus software, used search engine results to ascertain that 16.3 per cent of Katie Price searches bring you to an infected site.

McAfee's principal security analyst Greg Day said: "A quick flick across the front pages of the latest popular newspapers and magazines offers a fairly reliable snapshot of where the criminals will focus their efforts next."

Other notable entries include both Beckhams and Kate Moss. A similar study by McAfee on the world scale last year suggested Brad Pitt was the most dangerous man on the web.