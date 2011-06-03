Report: Sony data compromised again

It has been reported that Sony Pictures' website has been hacked – with Lulz Securities claiming that it has gained access to account information and passwords.

Sony has suffered a torrid time at hackers' fingers in recent weeks, with the news that the PlayStation Network had been compromised sending shockwaves across the world.

Lulz Security are best known for hacking the PBS.com website recently to protect a documentary on WikiLeaks, and, according to entertainment site Deadline, the site is now claiming another high-profile victim.

Recently

"We recently broke into SonyPictures.com and compromised over 1,000,000 users' personal information, including passwords, email addresses, home addresses, dates of birth, and all Sony opt-in data associated with their accounts," stated Lulz Security

"Among other things, we also compromised all admin details of Sony Pictures (including passwords) along with 75,000 "music codes" and 3.5 million "music coupons".

Of course, until it can be checked, this is only a claim, but Sony has certainly found itself under attack in recent times.

And if Sony Pictures has also been compromised, the egg has certainly not been wiped clear of its face.

Via Deadline