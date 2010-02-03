PSP livestreaming comes to Arsenal's Emirates Stadium

Sony lets you be in charge of the instant replays

Sony has announced a new application for the PSP which turns the handheld into your very own football replay machine.

Available exclusively for Arsenal fans watching their team at the Emirates Stadium, the app is called TV Matchday + and will offer up an enhanced live experience by streaming match content direct to the PSP.

We first found out about the app this time last year, so it's great that it is actually seeing the light of day.

World first

Not only that, you can also get replays, statistics, player profiles and live results piped directly to the Sony PSP.

"No one would deny that the live experience is the ultimate way to watch sport. What this new service offers is an even more immersive experience for fans," said Mark Grinyer, Head of Sports Business, Sony Professional about the new app.

"Sony is constantly looking at ways in which technology can benefit both the fan and the Club. Our work with Arsenal is truly a world first and we believe that it will set the standard for live event experiences."

The TV Matchday + app will be available to download from Arsenal.com in the coming weeks for a one-off £10 fee – not bad considering that equates to around two paper programmes.