Photo site users Flickred off with Microsoft takeover

Flickr users are up in arms over Microsoft plans to takeover

Yahoo

- the company behind their favourite photo sharing site.

One pool, called 'Microsoft: keep your grubby hands off of our Flickr' already has nearly 1,500 members, who are expressing their angst using a combination of pictures, logos and - in some cases - offensive language. Yahoo acquired Flickr in March 2005.

Microsoft announced a $44.6 billion takeover bid for Yahoo last Friday - a move that could bolster its chances of success against internet search giant Google.

