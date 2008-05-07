Nine Inch Nails album free to download

Nine Inch Nails may not be to everyone’s taste, but you can’t fault their commitment to both the internet and their fans – as the band announce their latest album will be free to download.

Band founder Trent Reznor, who also did the music for videogame Quake, is man who embraces new technology. And whilst Radiohead’s honesty box approach and Coldplay’s free single may be in the headlines NIN have gone one further.

Thanks

"As a thank you to our fans for your continued support, we are giving away the new Nine Inch Nails album one hundred percent free, exclusively via nin.com," a statement on the band’s site says.

"The music is available in a variety of formats including high-quality MP3, FLAC or M4A lossless at CD quality and even higher-than-CD quality 24/96 WAVE. Your link will include all options - all free. All downloads include a PDF with artwork and credits.

"For those of you interested in physical products, fear not. We plan to make a version of this release available on CD and vinyl in July. Details coming soon."