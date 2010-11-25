New Wikileaks warnings from US govt

Wikileaks set to issue new batch of confidential US military and diplomatic documents this month

The US government has issued fresh warnings about the perceived dangers of plans by whistleblowing website Wikileaks to release millions of new classified US military documents.

The US Congress has apparently been warned of further leaks from the whistleblowing site, rumoured to be due within days.

Lives at risk

Wikileaks' latest plans would put further lives at risk and be a threat to national security, according to the US state department.

The Pentagon warns that US military interests could be significantly damaged and that the unofficial release by Wikileaks of diplomatic documents could hard US international relations.

State department spokesman, PJ Crowley, said further confidential info leaks would be "harmful to our national security" and "put lives… and national interests at risk".

"They [Wikileaks] are going to create tension in relationships between our diplomats and our friends around the world.

"When this confidence is betrayed and ends up on the front pages of newspapers or lead stories on television or radio, it has an impact."

Pentagon spokesman, Col David Lapan, said the leaks may include information about military tactics or reveal identities of sources.

Wikileaks said via its Twitter feed: "The Pentagon is hyperventilating again over fears of being held to account."

Via BBC News