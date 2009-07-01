New IE Google toolbar brings translation

Lost in translation no more - which is a shame for Scarlett Johansson

Google has officially announced the latest release of Google Toolbar for Internet Explorer, which will bring with it enhanced translation tools supporting 41 different languages.

Although Google Translate is a popular service, Google is now offering the functionality direct from its Google Toolbar for Internet Explorer.

"Today we're excited to announce that translations will be even easier with the newest release of Google Toolber for Internet Explorer," says Google's blog.

"We have been working with the Translate team to make translations a faster and more integrated part of your browsing experience."

Nifty

The update includes some nifty tricks, if you go to another page in the same language, you will continue to see translations rather than have to translate each page manually.

Plus, for dynamic content, translations will be done in real time and you can opt to automatically translate from a language if, for instance, you spend a lot of time browsing through those Japanese dailies looking for tech news.

The languages available are: Albanian, Arabic, Bulgarian, Catalan, Chinese, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Estonian, Filipino, Finnish, French, Galician, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Latvian, Lithuanian, Maltese, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Serbian, Slovak, Slovenian, Spanish, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian and Vietnamese.