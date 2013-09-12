Marissa Mayer is far too busy for phone passcodes

Yahoo's CEO Marissa Mayer has confessed she's excited about the iPhone 5S' fingerprint sensor because, "I don't have a passcode on my phone."
Apparently Mayer uses her phone so much that the cumulative effect of spending one second typing in a four-digit code every time she needs it would make a serious dent in her busy working day.
It's okay, we're sure there's no data of great value on there. She's only the CEO of a major international online company. It's probably fine.
More blips
More secure than Mayer's phone, it's blips!