How to save money buying apps and games

If you're an iPhone and/or iPad user, the best way to keep track of price drops is to head to AppShopper where you can add the apps and games you're after to the site's built-in wish list. You can configure AppShopper to send you email alerts upon wish list price decreases. Note that by default, AppShopper uses the US App Store and currency, but you can change it to the region of your choice using the Country/Currency box. AppShopper also shows the full price history of a product which you can use as a guide to anticipate both how frequently a developer puts its apps on sale, and how low its previously been priced.