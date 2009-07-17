Google unveils Coronation Street View

Google has expanded its Street View universe to include the most famous fictional street in the UK – Coronation Street.

ITV1 allowed Google's stupid-looking camera-car into the set of Coronation Street, according to the Telegraph, where it traversed past the Rovers Return et al for your viewing pleasure.

Will take several months

Google hasn't given a timeframe of when the images will be available to view, but it does say on the blurb which accompanies its sneak-peak video of the event that:

"These images will now be processed and carefully stitched together, a technological process that can take several months.

"They will be made available at a later date in Street View on Google Maps, with a link available on the broadcaster's website."