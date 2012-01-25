Google Offers expands to five new cities

Google Offers comes to new locations

Google's attempt to muscle-in on local deal services Groupon and Living Social has expanded its reach to a further five US cities.

The discounts are now available in Charlotte, Kansas City, Milwaukee, San Antonio and Tampa, bringing the total to 38 cities in total.

The Google Offers service delivers daily deals to your area via email or the free Android Market app.

Cheap beer

Debut deals in the new locations include a half price craft beer tasting and over 50 per cent off at a host of local restaurants.

Google Offers hasn't enjoyed nearly as much success as the revolutionary Living Social and Google rivals despite offering largely similar deals.

You can find out if your city is part of the scheme and sign-up at Google.com/Offers.

Via: Droid-Life