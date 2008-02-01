Google Finance UK goes live

Google Finance looks extremely familiar to what’s going on over at Yahoo

Google has officially launched its UK version of Google Finance, claiming that the live stock-tracking and business information service is tailored to UK users.

Unique settings include a dollar-to-pound converter on the front page along with a summary of the London Stock Exchange FTSE 1000. Elsewhere, there’s a search preference that highlights UK-based companies over offshore ones.

The site also features a blog search, discussion groups and a ‘portfolio’ option that allows users to track the performance of certain user-chosen stocks.

To us it all looks extremely familiar to what’s going on over at Yahoo. Which site will prove the more popular is anyone’s guess, but at least UK investors will be able to get a second opinion while mulling over where to invest their money.