Google Drive down: Google Keep note-taking app incoming?

Google Drive is currently down for many people, with some reporting 505 errors, and others unable to connect at all.

The online document storage system currently has a 'service disruption' label on Google's status page, leading to some speculation that Google could be preparing to launch its Evernote-style service, Keep.

However, it could be nothing more than an innocent technical problem. The company promises to "provide more information shortly".

Driven to despair

"The affected users are unable to access Google Drive. We will provide an update by 3/18/13 4:10 PM detailing when we expect to resolve the problem. Please note that this resolution time is an estimate and may change," says an update on the status page.

We'll update with more information as we get it.

Update: Drive is now back up and fully functioning. No sign of Keep, however...

Google updated with the following status: "The problem with Google Drive should be resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support. Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google, and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better."