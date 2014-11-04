Go to India and you can order a Burger King Whopper from eBay

eBay sells a lot of stuff, but oddly enough, Burger King meals haven't been on the menu. Apparently Burger King wants to change that by selling its food online in India, starting this month.

You won't actually get a burger delivered to your door in 3-5 working days. Instead, you'll get a voucher that you can then use to redeem a burger at the chain's first outlet in India. So basically, people will be pre-ordering their lunch.

It might sound like a gimmick, but eBay tells us that it's sold 380 already.

A++ Would eat again.

More blips

Feeling hungry? Hungry for more blips?

Via WSJ