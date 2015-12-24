Father Christmas is go - Google's Santa Tracker is up and running

Google's Santa Tracker is up and running, with Father Christmas beginning his epic journey.

Now an annual fixture, Google's tool, at https://santatracker.google.com/, allows you to keep an eye on where Santa is at any given time during his trip around the planet.

Time differences mean that he has 31 hours to complete his present giving adventure - with the reindeers having to go a little beyond their traditional speed of 15mph.

At the time of writing, he's literally just left his grotto, allowing his elves some much needed rest.

The first stop is Kiritimati in the Christmas Islands - which is a very appropriate place to start and were called this by Captain Mynors who sailed past them on Christmas Day 1643. Fact.